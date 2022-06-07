By Nnamdi Ojiego

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has presented the certificate of return to Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu as the winner of the gubernatorial primary election held on 25th May, 2022, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta in Ogun State.

The PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, while making the presentation at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja on Tuesday, expressed deep appreciation of the NWC to all the candidates of the party and other aspirants on their good conduct that led to peaceful primaries across the country.

Ayu also extolled the virtues of Adebutu, noting that he was truly deserving of being the flag bearer of the party in Ogun judging from his unflinching support towards building a strong and united party in the state.

He further enjoined all party faithful to close ranks and join forces to work towards the party’s victory at all levels.

“We have one major concern which is to take over the government from the hands of the All Progressive Congress, APC, and provide good governance that would bring forth adequate security, healthy economy and provide meaningful life to Nigerians,” Ayu added.

Meanwhile, in a chat with the press on the presentation, the Media Director of Ladi Adebutu Campaign Organization, Afolabi Orekoya, said the presentation of the party’s flag and certificate of return to Adebutu will permanently put an end to all sorts of controversies over the party’s candidate in state.

He advised other aspirants to submit themselves to fate and join hands with the party’s flag bearer to take over government from the ruling party in Ogun.

Orekoya stated further that the emergence of Adebutu as the party’s candidate in Ogun is a reward for loyalty to the party and party members.

Adebutu, he also assured, was fully prepared to share a pedigree of prosperity once elected as governor of the gateway state.