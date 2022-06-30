…We’re still in shock over attack — Police

By Dayo Johnson

Ondo State security outfit, codenamed Amotekun, yesterday, explained why it is keeping detailed information on the suspects arrested over the terrorists’ attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, in Owo.

No fewer than 50 worshippers were gruesomely murdered, while over 100 were seriously injured during the attack.

A reliable source told Vanguard, in Akure, that the security outfit was still profiling the arrested suspects.

A source, who spoke in confidence, noted that details on the arrests were kept top secret, following instructions from the government, and in order not to jeopardise investigation.

He, however, declined to be dragged into argument as regards the denial of any arrest by the police.

The source also declined to give the number of those arrested by the state Amotekun.

It will be recalled that the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, had debunked the news of the arrest of the attackers.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, while giving update on the arrest of the gunmen, said none of the perpetrators of the Owo massacre has been arrested.

But, a source in Amotekun said that the profiling of those arrested would soon be completed.

The source said: “I want to assure you that those arrested by the security outfit would be paraded after a thorough profiling by the leadership of the security outfit and our detectives.

“All the noise that nobody has been arrested is just funny. When we’re done with our investigation, we will make it public.

“The suspects can’t be paraded now when we are determined to get their sponsors and expose them to the world.”

The state commander of Amotekun,Chef Adeleye was still in a meeting as at the time of filling in this report.

We’re still in shock over attack —Police

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force, yesterday, said that it was still in shock over the terror attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, in Owo area, Ondo State.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG, in charge of Zone 17, comprising Ondo and Ekiti Commands, Yunus Akeera said this when he visited the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunye.

Speaking on the attack, Akeera declared that the killers of worshippers have no value for human lives.

While apologising to the people of the town over the June 5 terror attack, he said the police will engage the community to prevent a reoccurrence.

He said: “We are wondering what would have led these evil people to perpetrate this kind of thing to disturb Owo kingdom.

“Up till now, we are yet to get out of the shock because what is pondering in my mind and my heart is that what must have pushed these people to come this far because Owo, as a kingdom, is noted for its education and peaceful coexistence.

“The Inspector-General of Police and his team are not happy about it.

“I’m reassuring you that as police officers, we will work ourselves tirelessly to ensure that we get to the bottom of this issue. We will be very proactive and pragmatic about it so that this thing will not happen again.”

In his response, Oba Ogunoye lamented that police in Owo lacked operational vehicles as well as adequate personnel.

The monarch said: “One could not fathom the reason those people could go to that extent. They are not Muslims and they are not Christians. As I often say, they are not human beings and they are not worth human existence.

“I know that very soon the full wrath of the law will catch up with them. I know that Nigeria Police is very professional and when they set out to do an assignment, the results will be so certain.

“The major challenges facing police operations in Owo are lack of vehicles and personnel.

“They don’t have vehicles to mobilise to the crime scene and for quick movement. Also, the number of personnel here is inadequate because Owo is a big city.”