By Adesina Wahab

A group, the Ancient Religion Societies of African Descendants International Council, ARSADIC, has said it is now time to secure our communities in traditional ways to prevent a recurrence of last Sunday’s killings of some people in Owo, Ondo State.

The group also added that the ugly incident is a wake up call for all Nigerians to be firm and resolute regarding security matters.

The group, in a statement yesterday by the President, Chief Ifagbenusola Atanda, who is also the Asiwaju Awo Agbaye, said the time had come for everyone to adopt traditional means like in the time past to step up security in “our various communities and keep intruders and aggressors at bay.”

While describing the attack on worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State as gruesome and unfortunate, they said “non conventional and traditional methods” remain the only way to fight and drive away those attacking and killing innocent Nigerians in their communities.

The statement read: “For whatever evil that befalls us, we are all to be blamed because God has continued to give us signs of calamities ahead but we have not done enough to prepare or show capacity to push intruders and aggressors away from our communities.

“For many unbroken years, the bad elements within the country, who we believe are being driven by expansionist agenda, keep up their senseless killings and kidnappings of our people on the road, in the sanctuary of religious places, comfort of our homes and work fields to intimidate us but we are yet to stand up and suqare up to them.

“Many traditional rulers, very prominent Nigerians and religious leaders, including the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Samuel Kanu-Uche, have been kidnapped and huge ransoms received from them before their release. Even some have been killed by these criminal elements always described as unknown gunnmen or bandits.

“God will never come down to defend us from the sinister and prey of these evil-minded and blood-thirsty monsters. He has endowed us with brain and knowledge of what to do to survive as a people in all situations.

“And we want to assure our people that we are not going to fold our arms and allow these people to operate freely and unchecked on our God-given land. But we need the cooperation of the people and our traditional rulers to play our part as traditionalists, who are prepared to combat these aggressive crooks the way our forefathers did to their forebears.”

The traditionalists lamented the non cooperation of many traditional rulers, particularly in Yoruba land to work with them to secure their domains and by extension promote and protect the tradition and culture of their people to which they have sworn to uphold.

According to them, the monarchs are carried away by their “newfound” religious faiths and, therefore, could not maintain a spiritual balance required of them as royal fathers to their subjects.

The traditionalists, who maintained that the assailants should not be seen as Moslems but as terroirists, asked the Yoruba people to put aside their religious differences and come together to fight a common cause for posterity.