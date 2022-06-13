In solidarity with the families of those that fell to the bullets of assailants in Owo, Ondo State, on Sunday, June 5, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has declared three days of mourning in the State.

The mourning will run from Monday, June 13 to Wednesday, June 15, in honour of victims of the gruesome and dastardly killings in Owo.

Flags are to fly at half mast in all public buildings and offices during the three days of mourning.

About forty persons were shot dead on Sunday, June 5, at St Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa in Owo by some gunmen alleged to be elements of the outlawed Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)