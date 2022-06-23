By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police have arraigned another five suspects in connection with the killing of Olu of Agodo, a town in Ewekoro local government area of the State, Oba Olajide Odetola before a Magistrate Court sitting in Itori, Ewekoro Local Government Area of the State.

The five suspects were apprehended few months after twelve other suspects were arraigned before the same court.

The suspects were alleged to have participated in the gruesome murder of Oba Odetola on January 24, 2022 and also burnt his remains along with those of other victims.

The five suspects arraigned included: Seun Adeshigbin, 23years, Femi Sanyaolu Olukugu, 21, Segun Ajayi Daisi, 31, Semiu Sanni 48, and Haruna Olanrewaju, 32 years

The prosecuting Counsel, Seidu Yunisa, while requesting for the remand of the accused at the Oba Correctional facility, said there was an application before the court dated 20th June, 2022, submitted same date and prayed to move the affidavit.

The prosecutor quoted Section 306 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Ogun State, which granted that the suspects should be remanded in the Nigeria Correctional Centre for 60 days at the first instance pending the legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutor, and arraignment before a court of competent jurisdiction.

He supported his prayers with 13 paragraph affidavit, deposed to by Sergeant Samuel Ogunkunle, and annexed it with Exhibit labels A to N, relying on all the Exhibits, and as well attached with four paragraphs of verifying affidavits deposed to by the same.

Granting the request of the Prosecuting Counsel, the Magistrate O. F. Adeduntan ordered the accused to be remanded in Oba Correctional facility, while adjourning the matter to 24th August, 2022.

The suspects and others, said to be at large, were charged with three count charge which are: allegedly conspired among themselves to commit felony an offence punishable under section 320 Law of Federation of Nigeria.

“That the accused murder, one Oba Olajide Ayinde Odetola ‘m’ the Alagodo of Agodo town and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 316 and punishable under section 319 of the Criminal Code Law of Ogun State of Nigeria 2006.

“The accused also allegedly set ablaze the corpse of Oba Olajide Ayinde Odetola together with his Toyota Sienna car with Reg No. APP 55 GF and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 443 of the Criminal Code Law of Ogun State of Nigeria 2006.