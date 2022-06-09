.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A media aide to Bayelsa State Governor, Dr. Kolawole Oredipe, has commended the national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) for recognising Oladipupo Adebutu, as the authentic flag bearer of the party in the 2023 governorship election in Ogun State.

Adebutu, who was being challenged by Mr. Segun Sowunmi, for the ticket, received his certificate of return on Tuesday at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.

Dr. Oredipe said with the certificate of return from the party, the issue of factional guber candidacy in Ogun State PDP has been put to rest.

Oredipe, who is the Director, New Media to Governor Douye Diri, appealed to Sowunmi, to embrace the candidacy of Adebutu and forge a common front to unseat the failed incumbent APC-led government in the State.

“I wish to congratulate Adebutu for this great news on the receipt of his certificate of return as the duly elected candidate of our party, the PDP, in Ogun State”.

“In the same vein, I urge our brother, Mr. Segun Sowunmi, to thread the path of peace and act as a true and loyal party man. We need to work together for the common interest of the PDP. The party cannot afford a repeat of the last in-fighting that caused us victory in 2019”,Oredipe stated.

He urged Adebutu, to reach out to Sowunmi and all other aggrieved party leaders and members for everyone to work together to deliver the PDP in all elections in the State next year.