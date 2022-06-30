By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Nigerians deported from the United Kingdom, in the early hours on Thursday, have arrived Lagos.

According to authorities in Nigeria, the deportees, who are mainly mothers and grandmothers, arrived the Murtala Muhammed international Airport, Ikeja.

They arrived in Lagos early this morning with one Home Office charter flight.

It was gathered that some members of LGBTQ communities seeking asylum were among the deportees.

Some of the deportees claimed they have lived in the United Kingdom for many years.

However, the Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Britush Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, the deportation bothers on violation of immigration-related offences.

It was gathered that the deportees were later conveyed to yet to be ascertained locations.

It is not yet clear the number of the deportees, as at the time of filling this report,