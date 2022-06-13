By Chioma Obinna

The maiden edition of Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award, NHEA, webinar is billed to hold June 14, 2022. To this end, selected HealthTech startups will also be given opportunity to pitch to investors.

Disclosing these developments in Lagos, the organisers of the Award said the webinar was part of the pre-event activities to kick off the 8th edition of this annual award ceremony.

Speaking on the webinar themed NHEA2022 – Innovative Healthcare Services in the Era of Change, Principal Partner Anadach Group Dr. Egbe Osifo-Dawodu said: “Post COVID, the healthcare system worldwide has undergone a paradigm shift and Healthcare organizations have been forced to Innovate to stay in business. New and Updated methods of delivery of healthcare services are also common place. This webinar aims to showcase how Innovation has improved healthcare delivery.”

On his part, NHEA Project Director, Dr. Wale Alabi, added that : “it took a while coming but we are happy that this NHEA pre-event webinar has finally belted. It will be a great platform to interact, intergrate and collaborate with our young and upcoming innovative geeks into the values and benefits of the Award.”

The webinar is expected to present an opportunity for HealthTech promoters to pitch to industry stakeholders in the audience, as well as an opportunity to solicit real time feedback, advice and connect with stakeholders in the health tech ecosystem to encourage further collaboration. NHEA has sent a call for pitches and the screening process will be done by Anadach and Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR).

NHEA is an initiative of Global Health Projects & Resources in collaboration with Anadach Group. The award is an annual event aimed at celebrating individuals and organizations that have contributed to the development of the healthcare sector through innovative, efficient and qualitative healthcare delivery services that have significantly impacted the health and wellbeing of Nigerian citizens at home and abroad.