By Miftaudeen Raji

New-York rapper Lil Tjay’s fans globally may now have some sigh of relief as an emerging report indicates that the rapper is now pulling through and will be okay.

The condition of Lil Tjay has been a major source of worry for fans amid rumours that the rapper has been left brain dead and paralyzed after sustaining injuries from several gunshot wounds.

After days of silence, Lil Tjay’s uncle came out to the publicly address the incident and assured fans that the rapper would be okay.

🚨LilTjays uncle says "hes pulling thru" and "hes going to be ok" when asked about a 100 percent recovery 🙏🙏🙏 prayers up for Tjay our boy a soldier @liltjay #wakeupTjay pic.twitter.com/5QNzslwDUr — #wakeuptjay (@Hamza30200963) June 27, 2022

A fan of Lil Tjay shared on Twitter,a screenshot of his messages to Quinn Smith, who is the CEO of 920 Agency Group. The user sent him a message via Instagram Story after Smith shared a statement amid the rumors.

The fan had replied to the aforesaid story and asked the uncle how the rapper was doing. He also told him that a little update would reduce people’s worries.

Smith replied, telling the fan that Lil Tjay is “pulling thru” and “going to be ok.”

Smith said, “Man, listen. All these rumors and bullsht going on about my nephew unless you hear it from someone in the family or very close to him, don’t believe sht. All you blogs looking for attention your about to get some attention you don’t want!!!!”

In the past days since Lil Tjay’s admission to a medical facility after the shooting incident, his fans have not heard an update about him for days.

But, the latest report about the rapper from officials said that Lil Tjay was already stable.

Due to lack of updates on his health, several media outlets and online platforms have published articles about Lil Tjay’s brain death and paralyzed status.