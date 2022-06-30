By Miftaudeen Raji

Respite for fans of talented Lil Tjay as the New York rapper is said to have been resuscitated after days of sustaining several gunshot wounds at the New Jersey shooting incident.

Since the news broke out a few days ago, Lil TJay’s health status has remained a nightmare for his fans and the music industry worldwide.

But, on Thursday, the music star was reported to have been resuscitated and making ‘significant progress’ toward recovery after sustaining several gunshot wounds.

While Lil Tjay is making some significant progress, the rapper is still hospitalized, with indications that his health is yielding fast in a better direction.

According to family sources, Tjay is awake and alert, and alreading speaking on his own.

Citing family sources, TMZ, a global entertainment news platform claimed that doctors informed that Tjay’s breathing tube has been detached and he started speaking. They also added that when speaking, his voice sounds just like it did before the shooting incident.