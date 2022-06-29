By Miftaudeen Raji

Contrary to speculations making rounds, clarifications from the trusted sources came after rumors about Lil Tjay’s condition emerged.

While news outlets and online platforms had claimed that the rapper died, was paralyzed, or suffered brain death due to the injuries he sustained, family sources have confirmed that Lil Tjay is actually pulling through.

Lil Tjay not brain dead, not paralyzed

There were also reports that Lil Tjay’s doctor, Dr. Raheem Smith had allegedly announced that the rapper was already paralyzed, but just like the previous reports, no family member or friend ever confirmed it.

However, with the recent statements from Lil Tjay’s uncle, Quinn Smith, it is safe to affirm that the rapper is still alive and fighting for his life.

Smith and Lil Tjay are following each other on Instagram, verifying that he is indeed connected to the rapper and that his updates about him are real.

This is also in line with one of Lil Tjay’s close friends, @trenchkid.marky LilTjayNews, who also shared a screenshot of the pal’s message on Twitter, saying that the rapper is great and doing good.