By Bose Adelaja

A micro finance setting, Lift Above Poverty Organisation LAPO, has rewarded about 40 outstanding clients in Lagos and Ogun States even as it condemned some credit facilities companies who dehumanise or maltreat people in the name of debt recovery.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Ayobami Obadiora, said this in a chat with Vanguard, shortly after its Client Incentive Programme took place in Abule-Egba, Lagos.

The clients were rewarded with 6kg cooking gas, pots, frying pans and cash.

Obadiora said rather than dehumanising or maltreating clients, LAPO has adopted what he called prevention of indebtedness through Know Your Customers KYC, method which has helped in boosting clients’ morale so far. He said, “We believe in prevention by adopting Know Your Clients system.

Another thing is that we don’t give them beyond what they need because we value them.

“They mean alot to us and we will not dehumanise or maltreat them in the name of debt recovery,” he said.

While making the presentation, Obadiora urged them to make good use of the privilege the organisation has given them to grow their businesses.

According to him, the programme which holds all through the month of June, in 18 divisions across the country, aims at appreciating the clients who have spent over five years with the organisation.

He said the mission is to empower the poor by lifting them above poverty saying, “we are appreciating our good clients especially those who have been with us for five years. We are rewarding hard work and consistency so far, “he said.

In her address, the Head of Client Relations of the

organisation, Mrs Osaro Onaghise, thanked the entrepreneurs for their loyalty saying this will not go unnoticed.

She seized the occasion to sensitise them on business tips and best ways to handle credit facilities.

Responding, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs Mojisola Odubanjo, a plank dealer in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said she joined LAPO in 2009 and has benefitted immensely by using the proceeds to acquire capital projects and train her children.

Another beneficiary, Adeola Adesegun said she has achieved alot through LAPO.