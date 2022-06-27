By Elizabeth Osayande

The Lagos Metropolitan Lions club has commissioned a block of 10 unit toilet facility, to Jubril Martins government primary school, Dopemu, Agege, Lagos, in order to mark the Lions legacy project for 2021/ 2022 Lions year

Also donated was a two unit stores with pipe borne water and 4000litres overhead tank for the toilet and other water needs.

Speaking at the commissioning, the District Governor, Lions club International, Lion Kayode Oshinuga said that environmental sustainability was one of the major cardinal points of lions club international.

“The essence of the gathering is to commission and dedicate the block of toilets built by Lagos Metropolitan Lions club for the use of the school. Before now, the school did not have a functional toilet facility both for the teachers and students. And earlier this year, while donating school bags to the students, we saw a need to build this toilet for them.

“We have been replicating these projects in many other school we have our presence. This is as environmental sustainability is one of the major cardinal points of lions club international.Today we have three more boreholes to commission in schools to support the toilet facilities”. He said.

Also Speaking, the chartered president of the Lagos Metropolitan Lions club, Lion Franklin Udah, said that the project was an environmental project and legacy project for the end of Lions service year.

“The project is an environmental project and legacy project for the end of Lions service year, which ended on the 20th of June 2022. On our visit to this school as they resumes in 2021, we decided to give back to the school by addressing open defecation. A need assessment was done, and a total of N10 million was raised for these facilities.” He said

The President of the Lagos Metropolitan Lions club, Lion Ajayi Christopher, explained that the club saw a need to provide toilet facility for the student.

“As Lions, we stand to meet the needs of people. That is why we have taken it upon ourselves as a non-governmental organization to provide for the children.” He said.