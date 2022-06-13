By jeremiah Urowayino

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential flag bearer, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that it is an absurdity to misappropriate public funds and render the masses impoverished.

Obi made this disclosure on Monday when he attended Lord’s Chose church crusade being held at the church’s headquarters in Ijesha Lagos.

The Labour Party Presidential flag bearer requested prayers for God to make him a vessel to use the public fund for the public good in Nigeria.

While decrying the state of poverty in the society, he prayed that God would use him to change the status quo for the public good.

The crusade was one of the church’s flagship programmes held biennially to draw people closer to God and render supplications, petitions, and intercessions by worshippers that testified to the goodness of God in their lives and businesses.

The event, which had people across the globe in attendance, was also used to offer prayers for countries undergoing a transition in governance and with a special prayer for Nigeria’s stability.