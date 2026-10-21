Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, October 21, 2026

The Nigerian Naira maintained relative stability against the United States Dollar across both official foreign exchange windows and the parallel market in early trading on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

At the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the Naira opened trading exchanging at approximately N1,330.97 to N1,332.00 per US Dollar. The current spot rate reflects ongoing interventions and foreign portfolio flows sustaining liquidity within the official autonomous market window.

Meanwhile, in the unofficial parallel market, street traders and Bureau De Change (BDC) operators across key commercial hubs such as Lagos and Abuja quoted buying rates around N1,365 per dollar and selling rates near N1,380 per dollar. The premium between the official window and the parallel market continues to hover around N48 to N50 per dollar as retail demand for foreign travel, international tuition payments, and non-official commercial imports remains active.

At these rates, a $100 bill translates to approximately N133,097 at the official rate and up to N138,000 when purchased through parallel market channels. Market analysts note that FX liquidity conditions remain closely linked to international crude oil receipts and domestic monetary policy measures aimed at stabilising foreign capital inflows.