Afenifere leadership will emerge without contest — Falae

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, has dismissed concerns about a possible succession struggle in Afenifere, saying the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation has a tradition of producing leaders without contests or internal fights.

Falae, a former Minister of Finance and traditional ruler of Ilu-Abo in Ondo State, spoke with journalists at the Akure country home of the late elder statesman and former Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

He said Afenifere was a self-perpetuating and self-regulating organisation in which leadership emerged through an established process rather than through competition for positions.

“Leadership chooses itself. A new leader will emerge without any struggle.

“It is obvious who the next leader will be, and I hope and pray it will be so this time,” he said.

Falae, who described Fasoranti as an exceptionally rare human being, said he had known the late leader intimately for more than 60 years without ever hearing him quarrel with anyone or raise his voice at political meetings.

“One in a thousand years. I have known him intimately for more than 60 years, and in all that time, I have never heard him quarrel with anybody or shout at anyone, even at political meetings,” he said.

According to Falae, Fasoranti was always willing to mediate in disputes involving the Akure community, the church, political parties and other groups.

He said the late Afenifere leader listened patiently to all parties in a dispute and helped them find solutions, describing him as a man whose character and conduct set him apart.

“No one is perfect, but Baba is as near perfect a human being as I believe you can get in this fallen world,” Falae said.

He also recalled Fasoranti’s contributions to education, particularly during his tenure as the founding principal of Iju/Itaogbolu Grammar School.

Falae said Fasoranti gave children from poor families the opportunity to complete their secondary education by allowing them to attend school on credit and repay the fees after graduation.

He described the late elder statesman’s death as a significant loss to the political, religious and social life of Akure, Ondo State and the Yoruba nation.

“His death has left a big void in the political, religious and social life, not only of Akure and St. David’s Church or Ondo State, but all the Yoruba nation,” he said.

Falae said Fasoranti’s humility, willingness to mediate in disputes and commitment to helping others made him an exemplary figure whose qualities were rare in society.

Explaining how Afenifere had historically selected its leaders, Falae recalled the succession process following the death of the group’s prominent leader, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

He said that after visiting Awolowo’s widow, Chief Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo, at Ikenne following her husband’s death, he approached the late Chief Bisi Onabanjo to ask who would lead the organisation.

According to Falae, Onabanjo ruled himself out, citing his poor health, and also expressed reservations about other prominent figures being considered.

Falae said Onabanjo eventually suggested the late Chief Adekunle Ajasin, who subsequently emerged as Afenifere’s leader.

He explained that Ajasin had co-founded the Action Group with Awolowo and played a significant role in developing the free education programme that helped make the party popular.

Falae said that after Ajasin’s death, Chief Abraham Adesanya emerged as leader, while Fasoranti was nominated as acting leader when Adesanya became ill.

He expressed confidence that the organisation would follow the same tradition in selecting a successor to Fasoranti.

“Afenifere is a self-perpetuating, self-regulating organisation. As leaders go, leaders come. You don’t contest or fight for the leadership of Afenifere,” he said.

Falae added that many members of the organisation would already have an idea of who should succeed Fasoranti, expressing hope that the transition would take place peacefully.

“I’m sure if you ask many Afenifere people, they will tell you who they think will be their next leader. The leadership chooses itself. It is obvious who the next leader will be. It is always so. And I hope and pray it will be so this time,” he said.