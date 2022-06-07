Bola Ahmed Tinubu

By Emmanuel Okogba

One of the Presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to hit the ground running from day one, if elected.

Tinubu said this during his remark at the ongoing special convention when he was given the stage to address delegates.

He pleaded with delegates to vote for him because he is couragous, competent and experienced to pilot the affairs of Nigeria

The former Lagos State governor reiterated his intention to replicate his achievements in Lagos on a national scale.

He also promised to “fight terrorism and insecurity to the very end and erase terror from our land.”