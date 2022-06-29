Deputy Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro, has inaugurated the Technical Working Committee of Delta State Human Capital Development Council, noting that developing human capital is essential for establishing a nation.

The event took place today in Asaba.

The Delta State Government established it’s Human Capital Development Council in accordance with a decision made by the National Economic Council, which is chaired by Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo. This was necessitated as a result of the observations made during the Economic Council Meeting regarding the shockingly low human capital development index in various important sectors throughout the 36 states that make up the federation.

While inaugurating the committee, Otuaro stressed the need for sufficient data collection in important sectors to boost the state’s development index in accordance with the National Economic Council’s agenda.

According to him, “the National Economic Council decided that each state should establish a technical working group to oversee a few crucial areas of its human capital development and as such this committee would be in charge of compiling fundamental data in vital fields including education, health, labor, and employment for use by the government as a yardstick to guide progress”

Otuaro charged the committee to live up to expectation as the Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration is very committed in finishing strong and as such 100 percent is desired of them.

He said the state government would collaborate closely with the federal government in this area and have access to accurate statistical data in important industries.