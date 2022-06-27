.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives’ Union, BEPU, said yesterday that Ansaru terrorist group has banned political activities in many communities in the eastern part of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement released by Ishaq Usman Kasai, Chairman of BEPU last night, the union said Birnin-Gwari Local Government has eleven political wards, with the western part consisting of eight of the Wards.

The report indicated that the terrorists group continues to gain strength in the area where locals, particularly the youth, were being recruited.

Infact the group continue to gain acceptance from many members of the communities, particularly Old Kuyello and Damari of Kazage Ward.

The statement read: “Even this week, two members of the group were engaged for wedding with two girls and will be tying the nuptial knots by the coming Saturday.

“The Ansaru (grooms) laid down some rules to the in-laws for the wedding. They ruled that, after the wedding, they will take the brides to the forests and live there with them and do not want the brides to go along with any furniture except plates (coolers) and mattresses because anything other than that is not in tandem with their beliefs and and convictions.

“BEPU note with dismay that the locals who have joined the group are afraid to live in the town because of the fear they could be arrested by the police or security agencies .”BEPU disclosed that the clarion call among the new recruits, is for the establishment of an Islamic state.

“The Ansaru and the new recruits are of the belief that their numerical strength will help them bring the present democratic government down.

“Currently, Ansaru members are going round distributing memory cards to the locals which contains their beliefs and doctrine.

“A disturbing scenario is where the group banned all political activities in many communities such as Damari of Kazage Ward. Politicians from these communities have to go far away secretly to the neighboring communities before they hold political meetings.”

“We are disturbed that despite the worrisome development, no meaningful response from authorities. Even recently when our people were attacked and eight cars were burnt and scores of our people were kidnapped on Birnin-Gwari to Kaduna Road, nothing has been done by the government. Government has never acknowledge the incident or sympathize with our community.

“Our communities are being attacked, people kidnapped and killed daily without a response, acknowledgement or report from government.

“We call on government to please organise a coordinated security operation both aerial and ground to the hideouts of these criminals in our forests in order to flush them out and stop daily killings of our people by the unchallenged terrorists groups surrounding our communities.”