File: Leader of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu a court session. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

By Biodun Busari

80-year-old Mrs Ukamaka Ejezie popularly known as Mama Biafra who is allegedly in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, is currently battling with severe heart infection and breathing difficulty according to a statement issued by IPOB leader’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

The Octogenarian was reportedly arrested during Kanu’s court appearance in Abuja on May 18, the IPOB boss, Ejezie had been acting as his mother since his parents died in 2020.

Ejiofor, according to the statement on Tuesday said he learnt the new development during his routine visit to Kanu at the DSS headquarters in Abuja on Monday, and called on the international community to prevail on the federal government to release the old woman.

“We were reliably informed during this visit, that Mrs. Ukamaka Ejezie, Onyendu’s 80-year old adopted mother, who is still in the captivity of the DSS, is presently down with severe heart infection and could rarely breathe. Hence, we are calling on the World to prevail on the Nigerian Government, to ensure the immediate release of the octogenarian Great grandmother, who committed no offence by merely coming to court in solidarity with her adopted son, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, during his last Court appearance,” the statement reads in parts.

The legal practitioner also disclosed that Kanu also sympathized with the family of his late personal assistant, Samuel Uzo Okoro as his demise has clocked a year. He was devastated by the attacks perpetrated by gunmen on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State where 50 people were murdered in cold blood on Sunday.

The statement further reads: “Onyendu was also in a sober mood and commiserated with the family of my late PA (Biggy), while consoling myself and all the families affected by the heinous attack in my home. He urged me never to despair as ChukwuOkike Abiama is always on the throne.

“Also, Onyendu was totally devastated by the news of the attack on the last Sunday worshippers at a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state. He condemned this recent and other senseless killings of innocent people and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of all the victims.”

He said the separatist agitator “was deeply impressed with the efforts our youths, particularly UMUCHINEKE, have so far demonstrated in apprehending the criminal gangs reigning havoc on our lands, and he encouraged you all never to relent in your efforts towards defending our territories and total eradication of all forms of crimes and criminalities.”

“The entire South-East should be cleared of hoodlums, and total normalcy restored because we have always been known as a hospitable and peace loving people

“Furthermore, Onyendu warned those strangers still in our bushes kidnapping our people for ransoms, and killing them in the event of non-payment, to stay off our land. Otherwise, our people are charged to resist and frontally confront every criminality being perpetuated in our land. Enough is enough!

“As usual, Onyendu expresses his profound gratitude to you all, UmuChineke for remaining strong in your convictions, unshaken and seemingly resolute.”