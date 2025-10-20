FreeNnamdiKanuProtest: Keeping Kanu in DSS custody to die of illness is inhuman — Nwodo tells FG

Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA — Former Governor of Enugu State and ex-National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, on Monday urged the Federal Government to release the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to enable him seek proper medical treatment outside the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Nwodo made the call while reacting to the recent #FreeNnamdiKanu protest led by activist Omoyele Sowore, which demanded the release of the separatist leader. He praised Sowore for drawing renewed attention to what he described as the “injustice” being meted out to Kanu by the Federal Government.

“I think Sowore has done well by bringing the case of the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu to national and international attention once again. Since it was declared that Nnamdi was ill, there have been voices from across the country requesting the Federal Government to release him from DSS custody to enable him seek medical attention in a national hospital,” Nwodo said.

He expressed disappointment over the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA)’s declaration that Kanu was fit to continue his trial and receive treatment within the DSS facility, describing it as a double standard.

“It was very disappointing that the NMA declared Kanu fit to continue trial and to remain in DSS custody. Our President once flew to France for his health, and even our former President spent months in England on medical tourism. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. Kanu should be allowed to go and look after his health too. We try a live person, not a dead one,” he stated.

The former governor accused the government of fabricating new charges against Kanu to justify his prolonged detention despite the absence of any proven conviction.

“He has not been found guilty of any of the court cases he has faced. All we see is that the Federal Government keeps coming up with new forged charges just to keep him detained. It is very unfair. If a man is not guilty, he should be released to go home,” he added.

Nwodo warned that allowing Kanu’s health to deteriorate in custody would be “an unfortunate development,” stressing that justice and fairness demand his release pending the continuation of his trial.