Sen. Bola Tinubu, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), says he bears no grudges or grievances against anyone, not even those that do not support his ambition.

Tinubu, who emerged as the APC 2023 presidential candidate at its just concluded Special Convention and presidential primary election, said this on Wednesday in Abuja.

The former two-term Lagos State governor thanked the party’s delegates and leadership for making him its presidential candidate for 2023 presidential election.

“I humbly accept the nomination of this convention to be the presidential candidate of our enlightened, humanitarian and great party, the APC.

“I also offer my sincere gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his calm and prudent leadership throughout this process.

“I thank him, also, for his steadfast determination to ensure a level playing field and a free and fair primary process for every aspirant.

“Without him, I would not be standing here today as the new flagbearer of Nigeria’s party,” Tinubu said, adding that he didn’t expect to win the primary but he won.

Tinubu, while saying that he was intoxicated by the victory, thanked the party’s governors for what he described as their invaluable contributions to internal democracy and unity.

He commended the party’s leadership and organisers for the conduct of a successful convention and thanked the delegates for the confidence they had shown in him.

“I will prove that your choice was a wise one, you have moved our party and country towards its best future. On your mandate I shall stand,” Tinubu said.

He particularly commended other aspirants that contested the party’s presidential ticket with him, noting that it is a difficult thing to run for president.

Tinubu said the stiff and bold competition the aspirants offered, made the party stronger and himself a better person.

“I must say a special word of thanks to the seven aspirants who chose to step down their personal ambitions for the good of the party and the unity of our purpose.

“The competition is now over, those who did not support me, you have nothing to fear. I hold no grudges or grievances.

“Let us each agree to join hands in defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and beating back our common foes of poverty, terror and violence.

“We now have a date with destiny in February 2023, let us win so Nigeria can become the nation it is intended to be,” Tinubu said.

He thanked his campaign team and close advisors, saying that their dedication, long hours and sound advice made his emergence as APC presidential candidate possible.

Tinubu also thanked his wife, Oluremi, for her patience and wise counsel, and for standing by his side, saying that he is indeed a fortunate man to have her as a wife.

While acknowledging that we were faced with challenges in the country, Tinubu said we could, with determination, unity of purpose and commitment reach our finest destiny.

“With help from God, we shall make this nation better for the generations to come.

“President Buhari has already laid a solid foundation in security, economy and anti-corruption, we will build upon this for the salvation of our people,” he said.

He said if he became the country’s next president in 2023, he would provide meaningful education and jobs for youths to enable them strive for a better future.

The former Lagos state governor noted that the country’s teeming youths was her greatest asset, adding that his administration will create jobs for youths from the Zamfara and Osun gold deposits to the vast agricultural land across the country.

“We will create new opportunities in the FINTECH sector, the creative and entertainment industries, digital skills and other areas,” Tinubu said.

He added that with our collective strength, we would conquer terrorism, kidnapping and violent evil of any form.

Tinubu said the ensuing contest between the APC and the PDP for the 2023 presidency would be one of competing visions.

“Our vision is of progress and the future that can be, we must defeat the PDP’s reactionary ideals. Our better, more progressive vision of Nigeria shall secure a better society for all Nigerians.

“May this be our task arising from this convention, let nothing stand in the way of our achieving a more just society and a greater Nigeria,” Tinubu stressed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu, pulled a total 1,271 delegates votes at the APC Special Convention and presidential primary election to emerge as its 2023 presidential candidate.

Rotimi Amaechi, the immediate past Minister of Transportation, came second at the primary with 316 votes, while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came third with 235 votes.