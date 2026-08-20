Segun Sowunmi during his visit with President Bola Tinubu.

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson, Segun Sowunmi, has expressed concern over the controversy he believes could follow the 2027 presidential election, saying President Bola Tinubu may face allegations of electoral manipulation even if he secures victory.

Sowunmi spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday while discussing Tinubu’s prospects in the 2027 presidential race.

The PDP chieftain said the outcome of the election itself would not be the only issue confronting the country, arguing that the reaction of defeated candidates and their supporters could have greater implications for national stability.

“I pity him (Tinubu) because after he wins, they’re going to start saying he rigged,” Sowunmi said.

He maintained that the ability of political parties and their supporters to accept the result of the election would be critical to maintaining peace after the poll.

According to him, the electorate has the power to determine who governs them, and politicians must be willing to respect that choice even when the result favours their opponents.

“The biggest challenge for the stability of this country going forward is not so much who will win or who will lose, but how they will accept outcomes,” he said.

Sowunmi said an election could produce a result different from the expectations of a candidate, stressing that such an outcome should not automatically become a basis for claims of wrongdoing or attempts to destabilise the country.

“Because if you do an election and people can vote for you, they can vote for your rival,” he said.

He added that continued rejection of an electoral outcome after an opponent has been declared winner could create a situation where the person who received the people’s votes becomes the target of accusations and agitation.

“And if they do happen to vote for your rival and he wins, if you insist that all you are going to be doing is screaming up and down and instigating the society, how does the winner become the victim of the votes people gave him?” Sowunmi asked.

He urged political actors to place the stability of Nigeria above partisan interests by accepting the decision of voters and pursuing legitimate channels to challenge disputed results.