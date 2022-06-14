By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A faction of the People’s Democratic Party in Ogun State, loyal to late Buruji Kashamu has berated the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party for recognizing the primary elections conducted by Sikirulahi Ogundele-led executive, which produced Ladi Adebutu as the State gubernatorial candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

The Chairman of the faction, Samson Bamgbose, who said this while addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State, claimed that his executive is the authentic recognized by a court judgment.

Bamgbose described the NWC’s action as ‘contempt of court and affront to court order’.

He said, “the Bamgbose-led executive is the legitimate organ of the party in the state, which has the authority to conduct primaries for the purpose of selecting candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Bambose claimed that any other primary elections conducted in the state on behalf of PDP by some members of the party to pick candidates for the 2023 general elections is null, void and of no effect whatsoever, anchoring his claim on an acclaimed valid court judgement delivered earlier which recognised him as the authentic chairman of PDP in Ogun State.

He explained that he derived his authority as the Chairman of the party in Ogun State by virtue of a court judgement that had recognised Engr. Bayo Dayo -led State PDP executive which subsequently gave birth to the present state executive that he (Bamgbose) leads.

He noted that the state PDP which he leads had conducted its governorship primary where Olusegun Awoyomi emerged winner and governorship candidate of the party in the State.

He said: “There is only one PDP in Ogun State confirmed by various judgement. We are not aware of any other faction of PDP and the only one we know is led by Samson Bamgbose.

“The court has told the national executive to hands off from anything pertaining to Ogun State PDP. It was the national themselves that took the case to the court , and the court affirms based on our electoral act, but there is peculiarity in Ogun PDP based on the judgement that says Bayo Dayo led exco cannot be dissolved or harmonised.

“Every game has it’s own rule, we did it in 2012, 2016 and 2019. We’ve conducted our primaries and as for the governorship, we did it in Abeokuta. We informed INEC and the NWC of our party that we were conducting our elections. We even published the notice of the primary in a national newspaper. Our primary election was hitch free, unlike the one conducted by others where people were throwing stones, chasing themselves with gun.

“There is no authority that can put aside court judgment. The judgment came out in 2019, given Ladi Adebutu the flag has nothing to do with the game on ground, we are talking about who has the legitimate power to contest. The action of the NWC is an affront to court order and contempt of court.”