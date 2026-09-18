Dangote Refinery IPO: Rwanda moves to facilitate investor participation

The Capital Markets Authority, CMA, of Rwanda has commenced discussions with relevant stakeholders to facilitate the participation of Rwandan investors in the initial public offering, IPO, of Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The regulator, in a statement on Wednesday, said it had observed strong interest in opportunities offered by capital markets and was working to facilitate participation by investors in the Dangote Refinery offer.

“The Capital Markets Authority of Rwanda is working with relevant stakeholders to facilitate participation by Rwandan investors in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery IPO,” the statement said, adding, “We are encouraged to see the strong interest in the opportunities afforded by capital markets.”

The CMA said interested investors could, in the meantime, register their interest with United Capital Financial Services Rwanda Ltd through its designated platform.

It, however, clarified that registration of interest does not constitute subscription for, or allocation of, shares.

The regulator said further information on arrangements for participation in the IPO would be communicated in due course.

Dangote Refinery is raising capital from investors as it moves towards listing its shares on the Nigerian Exchange, NGX.