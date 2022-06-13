Controversial Nigerian On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze has said that if the candidate of All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu wins the 2023 Presidential election it would be a plus for the Nigerian youth.

Freeze who was reacting to Mr. Jollof’s claims that he would forever be a supporter of Tinubu also solidified his support for the candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

He said to Mr Jollof, “Baba you have the right to choose BAT who is a great man and a visionary leader. While I chose Peteru Obi. Different choices shouldn’t mean we can’t drink beer together.”

Daddy Freeze added, “One of the things Nigerian youths need to work on is freedom of political choice. I love Peter and I am Obedient. This doesn’t mean I don’t value Ashiwaju, his political majesty and his vision as a leader. I would vote for Peter and support him with whatever I can, but if BAT wins, it’s still going to be a plus for the youths and for Nigeria.

“Let’s make this election fun and May the best man win…Let’s vote our respective candidates in love and peace..”

