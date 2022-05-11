Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal , Wednesday said that if the national leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, loses in the forthcoming presidential election, he (Tinubu) would go home.

Babachirstated this in Abuja, immediately after a support group submitted Tinubu’s presidential expression of interest and nomination forms.

The nomination forms were submitted by a team of Tinubu’s supporters led by the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal and Hon. James Abiodun Faleke.

A support group – Tinubu Support Group TSG had earlier picked the nomination forms for the May 30 APC Presidential primary.

Addressing journalists after submitting the forms, the former SGF said even though Tinubu is in the race to win, he remained a democrat and would not upset the applecart if he loses.

He said; “We feel elated that today we have come to submit the winning form and we have complied with one of the major requirements of the party for contesting for presidency on the platform of APC. We have done all that is required we have submitted all the required documents. As you can see, we have received our acknowledgement copy and we are confident victory will be ours come 30th May during the convention.

“We are democrats and we believe that if there are one million contestants on the platform of APC we will carry majority of the delegates at the convention. So, the more the merrier, they are all welcome. We are 100% prepared.

“There are no challenges. We are politicians, we have been in this game for many years. Whatever challenges there are, we have already converted them into opportunities.

“Asiwaju is a democrat. Every politician should not be afraid of the election because the probabilities are two: either you win or lose. So, if we lose at the convention we go back home, we lick our wounds and prepare to support the winner if he emerges in a free and fair manner”, he added.