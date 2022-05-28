It was double celebration for Oyo State lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju and Kajola Federal Constituency, Shina Peller, who marked his 46th birthday recently.

The first part of the two-in-one event which held in Abuja, had in attendance dignitaries including the Governor of Niger State – Abubakar Sani-Bello, former Governor of Imo State – Rochas Okorocha, All Progressives Congress presidential hopeful – Tien Jack-Rich, among others.

The party doubled as the presentation and launch of his book, ‘The Turning Point’, which chronicles the celebrant’s life; an embodiment of his achievements, activities and leadership ideologies, to serve as an inspiration to the younger generation. The book was launched by Alhaji Awwal Garba, the Chief Executive Officer of Magma Group of Companies.

Music acts Skiibii, CDQ and Mayorkun thrilled guests to beautiful performances.

The lawmaker who recently welcomed a baby girl, will host another party in his hometown, Iseyin, in Oyo State this week and also celebrate with students of Pacelli School for the Blind and Partially Sighted in Lagos and others within his constituency.