….Parallel candidates emerge in Ogun, Makinde’s associates sweep exercise in Oyo, flag bearers in Osun picked against odds

By Dayo Johnson, Rotimi Ojomoyela,Shina Abubakar, James Ogunnaike & Ademola Adegbite

Major upsets trailed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives and state House of Assembly primaries across Ondo State.

The electorate saw the primary election as a good opportunity to do away with non – performing lawmakers hence they allegedly collected money from them but voted against them.

In the House of Assembly segment, the Minority Leader, Rasheed Elegbeleye, and the only female member representing, Ese- Odo constituency, Favour Tomomewo, were sacked by the delegates for alleged non-performance.

It was not a different scenario at the National Assembly segment as two of the three senators were voted out by delegates from their constituencies. The third serving senator, Prof Ajayi Boroffice, didn’t seek reelection. He was replaced by Tokunbo Modupe in Ondo North.

One of those who lost re-election ticket, a third term senator, Patrick Akinyelure (Ondo Central), was beaten by Chief lfe Adedipe, SAN.

Akinyelure, according to findings, was accused of being arrogant.

But he accused former Governor Olusegun Mimiko of being the architect of his defeat at the primary.

The senator said: “As a ranking senator and with all I have done for them in Ondo Central, the three ad-hoc delegates that favour Olusegun Mimiko were instructed to vote me out.

“The election was transparent but I know that with the volume of what I have done for Ondo Central, I did not expect to be paid this way. But I have a destiny that nobody can stop.”

Another casualty, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo (Ondo South), though performed excellently, was kicked out by a former deputy governor of the state, Hon Agboola Ajayi, with four votes.

A former state Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Clement Faboyede, also eyeing the senatorial district ticket in Ondo Central, came third in the primary election.

Political analysts said that the new voting arrangement gave Mimiko some leverage over other political leaders in the three elections conducted by the PDP in Ondo Central. Mimiko’s factor secured two of the seats in the area for his loyalists in the Senate, the House of Assembly and the House of Representatives.

The former governor’s influence also helped Ajayi to defeat Nicholas Tofowomo in Ond South.

Meanwhile, all those who failed to secure return tickets have congratulated the winners.

EKITI: Fayose’s son, Lere Olayinka, others win

IN Ekiti, former Governor Ayo Fayose’s influence was a major factor in the PDP primary election as most of his loyalists either defeated their rivals by wide margins or emerged unopposed.

Fayose’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, will fly the party’s flag for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2 after defeating Mr Victor Babafemi Akinyemi.

Fayose’s son, Joju, defeated Deji Adeosun for the Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1 ticket.

Mr Yinka Akerele was returned unopposed as the candidate of the party for Ekiti North Federal Constituency 1.

But there was an upset in Ekiti North Federal Constituency 2 as Funmi Ogun, the party’s Secretary and close ally of Fayose who was nominated for the deputy governorship slot but later resigned, lost to Babatunde Ajayi.

Rt. Hon. Tunjo Odeyemi lost the Ekiti South Federal Constituency 2 ticket to a Fayose loyalist, Jennifer Adenike.

In Ekiti South Federal Constituency 2, Heinrich Akomolafe emerged unopposed.

Segun Adekola, a former member of the House of Representatives, stepped down for Senator Abiodun Olujimi for a return ticket in Ondo South Senatorial District allegedly because of pressure from party leaders, especially Rivers State Governor Nyson Wike and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, on Fayose.

In Ekiti Central, Lateef Ajijola defeated Henry Kayode Ojo for the senatorial ticket while Funso Ayeni routed Kehinde Agboola as candidate for Ekiti North.

Osun: How candidates picked tickets

In Osun State, the PDP primary was not without intrigues as some of the candidates emerged against odds following lack of proper party leadership in the state.

Osun PDP is piloted by a caretaker committee headed by Dr Akindele Adekunle.

Senator Francis Fadahunsi won return ticket in Osun East notwithstanding the opposition against him by the Ademola Adeleke faction.

Wole Oke’s wide acceptability in Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency earned him a return ticket unopposed while Gani Olaoluwa lost the Osun Central senatorial ticket to Olubiyi Fabiyi.

Akogun Lere Oyewumi, who won the PDP senatorial ticket for Osun West, was said to have been repaid for his loyalty to the PDP as his opponent, a former Chief of Staff to Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, had defected to the APC only to return in 2019 when he was denied the APC gubernatorial ticket.

OGUN: Parallel primaries

Ogun State PDP began its journey towards the 2023 general elections on a wrong footing as disagreement over delegates’ list characterized various primaries of the party in the state.

The party, which has split into three factions, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, Segun Showunmi and loyalists of the late Senator Buruji Kashamu, held parallel primaries to produce their candidates for various positions.

Alleged manipulations and swapping of delegates list certified by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) marred the exercise in all the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

Some party faithful and leaders stated that the primaries, in their respective constituencies, could not hold due to the discrepancies in the list of delegates.

According to them, the list earlier given to them was authenticated by all the aspirants in the presence of INEC and security agents only for party officials assigned to conduct the primary election to come up with another list.

Even the Chairmen of the party in Abeokuta North and Obafemi/Owode LGAs, Alhaji Akeem Anifowose and Mr Muyiwa Ojebiyi, alleged that some delegates and supporters of the PDP gathered at the state party Secretariat in Abeokuta for what they described as ‘illegal’ primary for the state House of Assembly and House of Representatives.

Meanwhile the PDP governorship primary election produced two gubernatorial candidates as Adebutu and Showunmi emerged from their respective factions.

At the primary conducted by the State Working Committee of the party led by Sikirulai Ogundele, Adebutu emerged with 714 votes out of the total 716 votes cast.

The aspirant defeated Showunmi, Otunba Jimi Lawal and Mr. Abodunrin John Abimbola.

Prof. Akase Sorkaa (Primary Committee Chairman), Engr. Hassan Husaine (Secretary), Aliyu Mohammed Gantsa (member), Abigael Molme (member) and Hon. Wisdom Ivo (member) from the PDP National Headquarters conducted the primary that led to the emergence of Adebutu.

The group loyal to Showunmi had its primary election at the Iwe Iroyin Secretarial of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta with officials from the National Working Committee of the party led by one Hon. Abayomi Daniel conducting the exercise.

OYO: Makinde, Ilaka, Tegbe, Akinwole emerge

Amid allegation of intimidation in Oyo, Governor Seyi Makinde naturally won his re-election ticket just as Chief Bisi Ilaka, Mr Joseph Tegbe and Mr. Akinwale Akinwole emerged PDP candidates for Oyo Central, Oyo South and Oyo North senatorial districts respectively.

For House of Representatives, in Ibadan North Federal Constituency, Mr. Lanre Sarumi defeated Dada Awoleye, a two-term member of the House and others to clinch the ticket.

In Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency, Abideen Adeaga defeated Mr. Kunle Yusuf, former Senior Special Assistant to the Governor.

Other aspirants who won the House of Representatives tickets include Majeed Mogbojunbola, Oluyole Federal Constituency; Hussaini Yusuf Ijabah, Irepo/Oorelope/Olorunsogo Federal Constituency; Dr. Lukman Adisa Salami, Saki East/Saki West/Atisbo Federal Constituency; Abass Adigun Agboworin, Ibadan South East/ North East and Oyejide Oyesina, Iseyin/ Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency.

The rest are Stanley Olajide Odidi Omo, Ibadan North West/South West Federal Constituency; Olufemi Onireti, Ogbomoso North/South/Oriire Federal Constituency; Yemi Taiwo, Ido/Ibarapa East Federal Constituency; Busari Olayemi, Egbada/Ona Ara Federal Constituency; Dr. Adepoju Anthony, Ibarapa North/Ibarapa Central Federal Constituency; Ojo Sunday Makanjuola, Ogo Oluwa/Surulere Federal Constituency and Kamil Akinlabi, Oyo East/ Oyo West/Atiba Federal Constituency.

For House of Assembly, incumbent Speaker, Debo Ogundoyin from Ibarapa East and Yusuf Adebisi, Ibadan North East among others emerged victorious.

Though, other contestants, having being persuaded to shelve their ambitions by the state party highest hierarchy, engaged in vote buying and financial muscle believing that delegates could be bought. At last, they lost, with their money, woefully.

Some aspirants have, however, vowed to challenge the result of the primary elections in court, citing irregularities and use of force.