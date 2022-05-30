Many of us woke up today too see Reality TV star, Rebecca Nengi Hampson and Afrobeat musician, Burna Boy trending on social media.

Well, we followed the trend and found out the dou have fueled dating rumors following a club video shared on social media.

Recall that Nengi and Davido sparked dating rumors after they were spotted several times in public and in clubs, but the duo reportedly went their separate ways.

Nengi is now rumored to be dating “Last Last” Crooner, Burna Boy.

Sharing a video of Nengi and Burna hanging out in a club, Instagram user,

@_tosinsilverdam wrote “Burna Boy And Nengi??? 🤩”

Another user @Truth Icone wrote; “Is that not Nengi behind Burnaboy? Watch the slow mo on the second slide, that’s definitely Nengi hiding behind Burnaboy in a club. Why is she hiding? they are both single abi na runs she go do?”

@theagustinaakyns “What I’m seeing in this comment section about nengi is suprising to me tho..thought baby girl just soft ni o, this one dem say na national cake dey shock me o

@lody_bee “Omo na every musician she Dey follow??

Streets”

@imaginationsstyles “Port Harcourt boy can not hangout with a port Harcourt girl??.. I don’t see anything here….

@obyadat “Allegedly 😂😂😂😂.. Just know that steff will see this gist😂😂😂😂😂 meanwhile GLB said this like 3months ago😢😢😢😢😢😢”

@trend_gist_bbn6 “They are both adult and single , so ? If it work for both of them 👏👏👏🙌💋💋 I love them both 🥰💋💋”

@kween_mercy “But they can hang out together nau,it’s not a crime 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ And even if they are together,are they supposed to announce?

@davidcharity7906 “So every fair lady in Nigeria or the world is Nengi ? 😂😂😂😂 abegg you no get news”

@jane_xtra “She’s his spec so i won’t be surprised if they are truly dating and honestly there’s nothing bad about it.”

@maureen_babe1 “Well at least they’re both single and can mingle or do u have a problem with them?? Hmm…”

Vanguard News Nigeria