Burna Boy returns with ‘Street Love’ as he drops  his 8th studio album

By Benjamin Njoku

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy has ushered in his highly anticipated eighth studio album ‘No Sign of Weakness’ with yesterday’s release of the seductive new single, “Sweet Love” alongside the music video. Produced by Major Seven (Future, Rihanna), the romantic, reggae-leaning track showcases Burna’s unmistakable vocal charisma and signature blend of global influences with melodic pop sensibility.

“Sweet Love” continues Burna’s standout year, building on the momentum of No Sign of Weakness’s first single, “Update”. Produced by P2J (Beyoncé, Tems) and built around a sample of Soul II Soul’s iconic “Back to Life (However Do You Want Me),” the track blends Afrobeats with anthemic, club-ready energy. The official video- which weaves together powerful visual vignettes inspired by the album’s central themes-has already surpassed 5 million views on YouTube.

Also featured on the upcoming album is the triumphant fan-favorite “Bundle By Bundle”, produced by Telz.

The high-energy track has amassed over 24 million Spotify streams and 8.5 million video views, earning critical praise from outlets like Billboard, NME, and UPROXX, who each highlighted it as a celebration of nightlife culture and Burna’s larger-than-life musical identity.

Most recently, Burna Boy joined French-Haitian singer Joé Dwèt Filé for the remix of the viral hit “4 Kampé,” fusing Afrobeats and Haitian Kompa into a cross-cultural anthem that continues to chart across platforms globally.

Last month, Burna became the first-ever cover star of Billboard France, coinciding with his historic, sold-out show at the Stade de France, making him the first African artist to headline the iconic venue. This summer, he will continue his global stadium run with headline performances in Berlin (July 5) and Mönchengladbach (July 6), with more dates to be announced.