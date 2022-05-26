Emerging reports have uncovered plans by the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, (APCO), to commence an aggressive smear campaign against the person of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

The intention is to de-market Wike before the presidential primaries of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, (PDP), slated for Saturday, May 28, with no opportunity to repair same before the event.

The decision was reached midweek at a Meeting of the Policy Committee of APCO, at the Wuse office of the body.

The secret meeting was attended by longstanding staffers of the former Nigerian Vice President, and consultants hired to bolster the electoral chances of the Waziri Adamawa.

One of such articles was to be placed in national newspapers, on the eve of the primaries. It is to be powered by a previously unknown group, the “Democracy and Integrity Forum.” Huge sums of money are reported to have been paid for that publication which may do little to impact delegates to the PDP presidential convention, whose minds are all but made up.