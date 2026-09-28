2027: We won’t bribe voters, party agents during elections – Obi

Peter Obi

By Henry Umoru

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, ahead of the 2027 election, Peter Obi has declared that he and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso will not provide money to party agents for the purpose of inducing voters during the 2027 general elections.

The former governor of Anambra State stated this while responding to questions during a town hall meeting in Sokoto, where he was accompanied by his running mate, Kwankwaso.

Obi, who described the practice of giving money to voters on election day as vote-buying, said it was among the factors contributing to the persistence of poverty in the country.

He said, “We are not ready to give money to party agents to entice voters. That is vote-buying, and it is part of the reason why poverty continues to rise in the country.”

The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, who assured that adequate security arrangements would be made to protect voters and ensure that votes were properly counted and recorded, promised that an administration led by him and Kwankwaso would tackle corruption, particularly alleged corruption associated with fuel subsidy, before considering measures to cushion the impact of fuel costs on Nigerians.

“We will eradicate corruption, especially the one related to fuel subsidy, before we find a way to return subsidy in another dimension,” he said.

Earlier, the coordinator of the Obi/Kwankwaso movement in Sokoto, Nasiru Tambuwal, criticised the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket adopted by the All Progressives Congress.

Tambuwal, who noted that since the return of democracy in 1999, Nigeria had largely witnessed presidential tickets combining Muslim and Christian candidates, until the APC adopted a Muslim-Muslim ticket, said the movement was committed to promoting inclusive governance and addressing the challenges confronting Nigerians.

Also speaking, Kwankwaso assured residents at the meeting that the proposed Obi/Kwankwaso administration would restore good governance and prioritise the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

Kwankwaso said, “The Obi/Kwankwaso government is ready to work for the masses of this country.”

The former Kano State governor urged Nigerians to support efforts aimed at producing a government focused on improving the living conditions of citizens.