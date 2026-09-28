2027: ADC accuses APC of parading ‘imaginary’ defectors

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi

By Luminous Jannamike

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, of parading ‘imaginary’ defectors after the ruling party claimed that House of Assembly candidates from Jigawa, Plateau, Taraba and Zamfara States had defected to it.

The opposition party said the people presented by the APC were neither its candidates nor leaders, insisting that the ruling party had simply attached ADC identities to individuals who had no such standing in the party.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC challenged the APC to produce evidence of the political credentials it attributed to the alleged defectors.

“The APC cannot assemble random individuals at its secretariat, confer imaginary ADC credentials on them and then announce their defection,” Abdullahi said.

He said the APC chairman was free to receive visitors but should not introduce them to Nigerians as ADC candidates.

“These people are not our candidates,” the party said.

The ADC also rejected the APC’s claim that the alleged defectors were attracted by what the ruling party described as the administration’s ‘remarkable transformation’ of Northern Nigeria.

The opposition party questioned how such claims translated into relief for Nigerians facing high food prices, insecurity and mounting household expenses.

“Having invented ADC credentials for its guests, the APC has supplied an equally imaginative account of its performance over the past few years,” the ADC said.

The party challenged the APC to identify the alleged defectors’ offices in the ADC, the constituencies they supposedly represented and when they held those positions.

“The APC should state the ADC offices these individuals supposedly held, the constituencies they represented as our candidates and when they held those positions,” the party said.

The ADC said Nigerians were looking for evidence of improved living conditions rather than political photo-ops.

“Nigerians are asking for evidence of better lives; the APC is manufacturing photographs and congratulating itself,” the party said.