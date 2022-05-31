By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – AN Edo state socio-political group; Edo Political Alliance (EPA) on Tuesday threw its weight behind Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for his bravery and honesty in challenging what the group said is gradually becoming the status quo in Nigeria’s political terrain.

In a statement made available to the media by the Convener of the group, Ambassador Curtis Eghosa Ugbo, he described Wike as “the lion of the southern region” who he said should be declared the political leader of Southern Nigeria for challenging the northern political structure.

The statement read: “Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike by his bravery and confidence in throwing his hat into the ring during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary has sent a clear warning signal to the ‘born to rule’ proponents from the northern part of the country that the country’s political game can never remain the same.

“We particularly noticed that throughout his nationwide campaign/consultation with his party members Governor Wike never spoke with fear, he was often addressing the issues at stake with pure honesty.”

“Henceforth, we will recommend that Governor Wike should be honourably addressed as the Political Leader of the Southern Region of Nigeria. He has done enough to earn the title.

“Infact, if not for betrayal by some southern politicians in cahoots with the Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Governor Wike would have easily won the PDP Presidential ticket last weekend.”