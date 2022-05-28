.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Former Member of the Abia State House of Assembly, Dr Blessing Nwagba has won the All Progressive Congress, APC, senatorial ticket for Abia South Senatorial zone.

Before the declaration of results, Nwagba’s rival, Dr. kasarachi Enyinnaya, had withdrawn from the senatorial race. He told the gathering that he bowed to the advice of the state APC leaders to withdraw from the race.

Declaring the result of the election at Recreation Club, Aba, Returning Officer, Brigadier General Victor Nnorom, said Nwagba polled 279 to emerge victorious.

Nnorom further described the process as transparent and commended the delegates for conducting themselves well.

In an interview with journalists, Nwagba expressed gratitude to the delegates and leaders of the party for finding her worthy to fly the APC flag in the election.

She promised to prioritize youth and women empowerment if she is elected to the senate in 2023.

Asked whether she is not intimidated by the quality of candidates in the election, the former lawmaker said she is prepared to defeat her rivals.