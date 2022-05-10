Netflix’s ‘Blood Sisters’ becomes top 10 rated in over 30 countries

By David Royal

The newly NetFlix movie produced by Mo Abudu, ‘Blood Sisters’ has gained global applause as it hits the top 10 rated in over 30 countries across the world.

Kate Henshaw took to Instagram to make the announcement on Tuesday and shared photos of the cast that made the movie a success.

Blood Sisters has been the talk of the town since its release and movie lovers are really impressed with the well-crafted art staring Ini Dima-Okojie, Nancy Isime, Ramsey Nouah, Kate Henshaw, Gabriel Afolayan, Uche Jombo, Kehinde Bankole, Daniel Etim Effiong, Wale Ojo and Deyemi Okanlawon. etc

Sharing the photos Henshaw who was one of the leading actresses of the blockbuster, noted that she has been an ’emotional roller coaster’ over the success of the film.

Furthermore, she said she is overwhelmed with the love they have received all across the world.

She wrote;

“The love from all across the world and especially Naija for #BloodSisters has been so overwhelming..

“I have been on an emotional roller coaster… My goodness!!🙈 I cannot but give God all the glory🙏

“Top 10 rated in over 30 countries across the globe!! Whaaaatt?!!!!!

“Special shout out to the lady @moabudu for the opportunity to be a part of this blockbuster..❤️🤗

“This is a WIN for Nollywood..

We RISE together , come what may

Nollywood is Ours!!

“To my fellow cast, amazing crew, directors @biyibandele @kennethgyang @ted_abudu “(who brought the story) script writer, @naijaonnetflix, the PR team, Blogs, fans….. too numerous to mention..

THANK YOU!!

THANK YOU!!

WE DID THIS!!

“May the grace and favour of God remain ..🙏🙏”

