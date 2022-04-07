A Scene from the movie

Late last year, streaming giant Netflix and leading Nigerian production company EbonyLife Studios revealed the cast of Netflix’s first Original Nigerian series, Blood Sisters, a Biyi Bandele and Kenneth Gyang directed four-part crime thriller .

Today, Netflix and EbonyLife Studios have announced that the pulsating limited series will now launch globally and exclusive to Netflix on the 5th of May 2022

Anticipation is rife for Blood Sisters as the show explores themes like intra-family relationships, physical and substance abuse, love, commitment and relationships, as well as the test of friendships when held up against challenging circumstances. Set against the bustling backdrop of Lagos, Nigeria, this limited series is an ode to life in the city as it brilliantly juxtaposes the various socio-economic divides in Africa’s most famous commercial and social hub.

Speaking on the importance of telling the Blood Sisters story, CEO of EbonyLife Studios Mo Abudu says: “Blood Sisters is a crime thriller, which is a new genre for us, so the prospect was challenging but very exciting! It was also a particularly unique and intense experience as we shot during the pandemic, but we remained committed to the vision we share with Netflix – to tell authentic and exciting African stories with superb production values.”

Blood Sisters follows the 2020 multi-title partnership between Netflix and Mo Abudu, through her media conglomerate EbonyLife Media, which will see the addition of quality Nigerian stories to the service. The critically acclaimed movie Òlòturé has already been released under this partnership, and a highly anticipated adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s Death and the King’s Horseman is set to follow.

Blood Sisters also features a roll call of Nollywood’s finest, including screen legends and industry pioneers Ramsey Nouah, Kate Henshaw, Uche Jombo, Segun Arinze and Joke Silva as well as film heavyweights Nancy Isime, Ini Dima-Okojie and Deyemi Okanlawon, amongst others. Fan favourites returning to the screen include Wale Ojo, Gabriel Afolayan, Kehinde Bankole, Daniel Etim Effiong, Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey, Maurice Sam, Ibrahim Suleiman, Toke Makinwa and Okey Uzoeshi.