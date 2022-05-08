.

By Sylvester Kwentua

Nollywood stars, Gabriel Afolayan and Kehinde Bankole may not always be the most glamorous stars to feature in movies, but after featuring together in Netflix’s first Nigerian series, Blood Sisters, the duo surely won the hearts of many Nollywood fans, who have seen the movie, judging by comments online.

Blood Sisters, is a movie that tells the story of Sarah, a young woman who is set to marry a physically abusive man. Despite her best friend, Kemi’s objection, she goes ahead with the wedding, which leads to a series of unfortunate events.

Despite the beautiful storyline of the movie, what attracted a lot of Nollywood fans were scenes that had Gabriel Afoloyan and Kehinde Bankole play intimate roles. They both interpreted their roles well, much to the astonishment of many movie fans, who opined that the duo actually enjoyed shooting the movie more.

Here are some of what fans on social media are saying concerning the movie..

@shadesofmide: Gabriel Afolayan and Kehinde Bankole made a perfect couple! Olayinka is the air Femi breathes.

@ZeekiHodl: I am sure Kehinde Bankole and Gabriel Afolayan still kissed when they were watching the Blood Sisters movie premiere.

@greyneration_: What I’ve been waiting to see in @Uchejumbo for years she finally gave it to me in Blood Sisters. The delivery was just effortlessly believable. Daalu nne Igbo gi atoka m!#BloodSisterNetflix.

@Sports_Doctors2: Wherever @KateHenshaw is this morning ma, I want to let you know you’re the G.O.A.T She bodied her role effortlessly in the movie #Bloodsisters I’ve seen Kate Henshaw act in different roles and she has never failed to deliver but in “Blood Sisters”, she ATE her role up!!!!

@Seunforfun: Gabriel just dey kiss Kehinde like say na him wify am..Gab na bad boy.

Blood Sisters, which premiered last Wednesday, is a story based on two friends Sarah (Ini Dima-Okojie) and Kemi (Nancy Isime). Sarah is engaged to the man of her dreams, Kola (Deyemi Okanlawon). Sadly, their seemingly perfect union has a dark side and despite Kemi’s audible misgivings, Sarah is determined to press on with the wedding. What follows is a heart-stopping series of destructive events manifested by betrayal, love, the test of friendship, and even murder.

Blood Sisters features a sterling cast of Nollywood’s finest, including Ramsey Nouah, Kate Henshaw, Uche Jombo, Patrick Doyle, Joke Silva, Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey, Wale Ojo, Deyemi Okanlawon, amongst others. Fan favourites among the cast include Gabriel Afolayan, Kehinde Bankole, Daniel Etim Effiong, Ibrahim Suleiman, Toke Makinwa and Okey Uzoeshi.