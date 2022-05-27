By Jimitota Onoyume

Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, FOC, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, has commissioned a twelve-room accommodation for senior rates at the Nigeria Navy Ship, (NNS Delta), Warri, Delta State.

The remodelled building also has junior rates Mess, 12 rooms accommodation, haircut salon and welfare shop.

The FOC was conducted around the facility by the Commander, NNS Delta, Commodore Abdulhamid Baba-Inna.

Abbas who was impressed with the level of work put into the project, said: “I commission this remodelled building to the benefit of the ratings, NNS Delta and the service of humanity”.

Earlier in his speech, Commodore Baba-Inna said the project was initiated as part of Navy Week activities for the Central Naval Command in line with the Chief of the Naval Staff Strategic Directive on the provision of accommodation for personnel of the Nigerian Navy”