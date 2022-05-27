By David Odama

Crisis is brewing in the Nasarawa state chapter of the APC over the ongoing Primaries of the party as hours after the Governorship Primaries, the entire delegates list of the party has been allegedly doctored.

There are fears that change of the delegates list may affect the Governor’s election , because the delegates who voted for the Governor are not the same candidates that will vote for the house of assembly , house of Representatives and the Senate.

The change is alleged to be on the directive of the national chairman of the party Senator Abdullahi Adamu who is bent on planting all state house of assembly seats, House of Representatives and the Senate from the state.

The intention our Correspondent gathered is to take over all the structures of the party from the incumbent Governor in 2027 when he will be completing his second tenure to allow him install a Governor and maintain the structures.

The development may led to breakdown of law and order in the state if urgent steps are not taking as withdrawal of the state assembly aspirants in protest with a vow that the exercise will not hold unless the legitimately elected delegates are restored to participate.

The change of delegates list is said to be designed to favour Barr Danladi Evunlanza against incumbent Senator Godiya Akwashiki in the Nasarawa north Senatorial district, and Arch Shehu Tukur in the Nasarawa West Senatorial district against Hon Ahmed Wadada, Barr Labaran Magaji.

The same change is not in favour of the member representing Keana, Awe, Doma federal lawmaker Hon Hassan Nalaraba as well as the second term member representing Lafia/Obi federal constituency Hon Abubakar Sarki Dahiru who is seeking a 3rd term.

Vanguard gathered that the party may risk disqualification of all it’s candidates because INEC has warned on the consequences of changing delegates lists it’s recognized mid into the election.

INEC had told the party that the new delegates list flying around is not recognize by them and if allowed to participate in the selection of candidates will affect the candidates of the party and may likely be nullified like the case of Zamfara and Rivers State.

Following the development, tension is mounting in the state as aspirants are threatening to dump the party if the new delegates list is allowed to be used.

Speaking to Journalists at the party secretariat, Chairman of the APC in the state Dr John Maaman said he is disappointed in the national Secretariat of the party, adding that the state will not “tolerate this unwarranted doctoring of the official delegates list sent to the national Secretariat “

“We consider this undemocratic and that is capable of breeding disaffection, tension and disunity in the party, therefore the party will kit accept any list outside of Congress of the party conducted in the state.

“The national Secretariat therefore in the interest of peace, unity, harmony and progress of the party ensure that the wishes of our law abiding and loyal party members are respected” he said