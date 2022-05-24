The Naira on Tuesday, exchanged at 419.00 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, compared to 420.23 traded on Monday, representing 0.32 per cent appreciation.

The open indicative rate closed at N418.00 to the dollar on Tuesday.

An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N419.00.

The Naira sold for as low as 410 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 87.06 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday. (NAN)