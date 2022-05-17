By Prince Okafor

MOJEC International Limited has promised to provide improved services to unmetered customers across the nation through its Mobile Meter Asset Provider initiative (MOJEC Mobile MAP).

The Mobile MAP programme which commenced earlier this month in partnership with Abuja and Ibadan Discos, also kicked off at the Shomolu business Unit of Ikeja DISCO on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. According to MOJEC, the objective of the initiative is to consolidate the rigorous processes involved in meter acquisition into ensuring that customers get metered within 24 hours.

This Mobile MAP programme is expected to run for the next two months across the various business units of the nine DISCOs MOJEC International currently partners with.

Speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director, MOJEC International Limited, Chantelle Abdul explained that the initiative is basically about bringing meters to the doorsteps of consumers. She stated: “MOJEC has set itself to provide meters to the end users because metering is critical to both the consumers and the electricity providers. We have taken up the mandate of establishing trust between the consumers and the distribution companies by manufacturing over 100,000 meters for the business units under the Ikeja DISCO just for this Mobile MAP.”

Abdul, who concluded her remarks, cautioning end-users against extortion, further said: “The approved NERC prices for meters are N63, 061.32 for single-phase meters and N117,910.69 for three-phase meters (VAT inclusive) and these prices cover the cost of meters and installation.” These are the prices that customers are required to pay under the MAP scheme.”

Similarly, Amosun Morenikeji, Head, Prepaid Revenue Management and Metering Department, Ikeja Electric, said: “We are aware of the recently concluded Phase Zero of the National Mass Metering Programme under which customers were metered without cost. “

However, while we await the commencement of phase one of the NMMP scheme, the government has inaugurated the MAP program to meter customers who are ready to pay for their meters and these customers would be refunded through energy credit.”

Also speaking, Michael Onourah, Head of Metering Projects, MOJEC International, in addressing the extortion challenge in the electricity supply industry emphasized that MOJEC in conjunction with IKEDC has developed an automated payment reference system with PayStack and Remitta through which customers can initiate payment for their meters.

He concluded that for customers who experience fund solicitation from any staff of MOJEC or IKEDC for meter installation services, whistle-blowing can be initiated via the customer care lines or the social media pages of both organizations.

MOJEC Meter Company is the largest meter manufacturer in Nigeria. It is the leading indigenous manufacturer and contractor to power utilities in Nigeria and across the West-African hemisphere.

MOJEC partners with nine out of the 11 DisCos across the country, with a mission ‘To building a World of Possibilities, MOJEC seeks to transform the Power Generation Space, Electricity Distribution and Metering, by creating a world in Africa where power is available for all twenty-four hours every day, 24/7’.