In commemoration of Menstrual Hygiene Day, Strong Enough Girls Empowerment Initiative (SEGEI) and Natineee Empowerment for Sustainable Impact Initiative (NESII) took sensitisation and awareness campaign to secondary girls in Lagos.

SEGEI and NESII used talks, interactive sessions, a playlet and distribution of menstrual hygiene products to spread the message to both male and female students.

Before visitigng the school, the advocacy groups were on air at Jordan 105.5 fm, Abulegba, Lagos, for a 45-minute discussion centred on creating awareness on period poverty and tackling the stigma surrounding menstruation.

The programme had Enitan Sophie Oluwa, Founder of NESII; Queen Ugwoeru, Programme Coordinator, SEGEI, and Faith Alayande, NESII Volunteer, highlighting issues that women and girls face during menstruation, such as inadequate access to sanitary pads, period stigmatisation, among others.

They also encouraged girls and women to see menstruation as a normal body phenomenon.

Afterwards they proceeded to Alimosho Senior Grammar School, Egbeda, for an hour of an interactive session with both male and female students of the school.

The session kicked off with a brief introduction of the group, after which the students presented an interesting drama on menstrual stigma.

The drama was followed by three short, highly interactive sessions on the meaning and process of menstruation, myths and facts about menstruation, and proper menstrual hygiene habits.

The students also got to learn and practice how to calculate their menstrual cycles.

These sessions witnessed lots of opinions and questions from both boys and girls, which were addressed by group members.

At the end of the sessions, 80 girls received sanitary pads while some got bar soaps.