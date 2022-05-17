Liverpool took the Premier League title race to the last day of the season as goals from Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip gave them a 2-1 comeback win at Southampton.

The victory leaves them one point behind leaders Manchester City ahead of the final matches of the campaign on Sunday.

The title hopes of a much-changed Liverpool side hung in the balance in the 13th minute when Nathan Redmond ran half the length of the field before curling a shot into the top corner to give the Saints the lead.

But former Southampton loan player Minamino equalised from a tight angle after swift passes by Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota.

Jota and Harvey Elliott missed chances to put Liverpool in front early in the second half but they claimed a vital three points when Konstantinos Tsimikas’s corner was headed in by Matip.

Liverpool are in second on 89 points, while Southampton stay 15th on 40, six clear of the bottom three.