By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

An international NGO, Sightsavers has said People With Disabilities (PWDs) in the Federal Capital Territory have benefitted from its entrepreneurship and vocational training programme.

The Country Director of the organisation, Mr Sunday Isiyaku, said this on Friday during the vocational skills training graduation for 30 PWDs, in Abuja.

According to him, the training programme was executed in collaboration with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

Isiyaku urged the beneficiaries to leverage on the training their have acquired to become self reliant business owners in order to contribute their quota towards the attainment of a prosperous society.

He said, “We know there are thousands of formal employments in the informal sector and as a result of this training, we believe persons with disabilities can begin to earn a living, feed their family, and contribute to the nation socio economic growth.

“I, therefore, admonish you to apply the knowledge you have gathered during this training to start your business. I will be glad you start small and grow big. We will be excited to see you employing additional persons in your business endeavour. Do not be distracted by the society.”

Speaking also, the Director General of ITF, Joseph Ari, regretted the levity of stakeholders in the empowerment of PWDs, but expressed hope that with commitment towards advancing their course, PWDs can contribute greatly to the GDP of the country.