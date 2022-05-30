By Miftaudeen Raji

A presidential aspirant on the platform of Labour Party (LP), Pat Utomi, has stepped down for his counterpoint Peter Obi as the party prepares to elect its presidential flag bearer for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Utomi, a political economist and management expert, made the announcement, Monday, at the party’s presidential primary in Asaba, Delta State capital.

Vanguard reports that accreditation of delegates had been concluded, in preparation to elect one of four aspirants seeking to secure the party’s presidential ticket to contest for presidency on the platform of the party.