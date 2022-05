Deploy more security to Taraba — Lawmakers cry out to FG

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

IT started as a minor security challenge. But it has since assumed an alarming dimension that has left the people fear-stricken. The criminal elements attacking communities and selected military institutions in Taraba State, seem to be making a statement that they have not only arrived in the state, but have come to stay. Taraba, before now, was known for its agrarian and pastoral activities, although challenged by lack of good roads, electricity and economic boom. But in recent weeks and months, the residents of the state are finding it difficult sleeping with two eyes closed due to increasing level of insecurity.

The insecurity is caused by some evil men who started by bombing social spots before daring to challenge the might of the military. In the event, the once quiet and serene state presently lies prostrate on account of the worsening lawlessness and mayhem.

From all indications, the attacks on some local communities in recent weeks could be described as a ‘test run’ by the hoodlums, that is to see how the authorities would react or contain them. The attackers, whose activities bear the imprint of terrorists given the way they have conducted their operations, have so far done maximum harm on the populace as is the case in other parts of the country already being terrorized by bandits.

Initially it was soft targets in the state that were being targeted by the attackers. But they later confronted soldiers in their barracks and on the highway apparently to prove a point that they are around and can inflict maximum pain on the very institution saddled with the task of protecting and defending others. They almost achieved their aim.

On Tuesday, the terrorists also attacked the precincts of the 6 Battalion of the Nigeria Army, Jalingo, aiming to bring it down and cause as much damage as they could. Although they only succeeded in felling the perimeter fence of the military barracks, their effrontery however signaled a major statement that they have no respect for anyone or institution and that they can break through any barricade to wreak havoc.

Prior to Tuesday’s explosion that felled the fence of 6 Battalion of the Nigeria Army in Jalingo, the terrorists had unleashed mayhem on Iware, a suburb of Jalingo in Ardo-Kola local government area of the state.

In that attack, no fewer than six persons having fun at a local drinking bar were killed. Over 30 were also injured before the second blast on May 22 left 11 persons injured.

On that day, reports had been sent to the military that bandits had attacked Tati village, a farming community in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State. They also razed many houses before killing some natives of the area.

Arewa Voice learned that in response to the various distress calls made to the security agents, a team of security men was dispatched to arrest the situation in Tati village. Reports have it that the daring bandits, who were more in number than the security agents sent to Tati, ambushed them and killed no fewer than six of the soldiers and one policeman as well as several civilians at a checkpoint while a senior military officer involved in the operation, is reportedly missing.

Miffed by the senseless attacks on the state, two members of the House of Representatives,Mr. Rimamnde Shawulu Kwewum representing Takum/Donga/Ussa/Yangtu SDA Federal Constituency, Taraba State and Mr. Usman Danjuma who represents Shiddi Wukari/Ibi Federal Constituency of the same State, have called on for the deployment of more security to the state.

Briefing journalists on the development, Danjuma said that the bandits were operating from Plateau and Borno States and called for serious effort to contain them before they cause mayhem in the state.

Danjuma said: “We are facing serious security challenge by bandits in southern Taraba. About three days ago, over 42 persons were killed and six communities were run down in Takum local government area.These bandits are said to be coming from Plateau(State) and part of Borno State.

“The security agencies are overwhelmed because of the obsolete equipment they have. They cannot even move because as I speak now, the Commanding Officer of the 97 battalion is nowhere to be found. He led the operation to Taki village where six soldiers were killed but the commanding officer as I speak now we do not know his whereabouts.

“Our area is in dire need of security guards as you know it is agrarian society and these bandits come in groups, you see them in large numbers. We are crying out for government to assist us by providing enough security in our area, though we understand that the ratio of civilians to the military is not enough.

“We need security, otherwise one day we will not be able to sit here; you cannot travel from here to Nasarawa, from here to Kogi, from here to Kaduna, from here to Plateau without being at alert, without been afraid that something will happen to you and at anytime they can come for you.

“That was why last year I sponsored a bill on forest guards but as I speak I don’t know what happened to that bill. These bandits operate in our forests. So, I am appealing to the media to help us pass this message to the government so that all of us are secure, so that we can all do our jobs better,” the lawmaker said.

The ugly security challenges in Taraba State in recent days have sent jitters down the spine of most residents who fear more senseless killings, lawlessness and brutality in the days ahead. But this remains a challenge that must be brought down at all cost to prevent the state from going the way of most other North-Eastern states.