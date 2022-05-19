.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE spokesperson of the Coalition for United Political Parties, CUPP, Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere,has expressed sympathy with the ad-hoc delegates of the Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This came following the directive by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,that the party must only use statutory delegates for conduct of all primary elections in the state.

Recall that the nation’s electoral umpire had earlier voided the conduct of the 3-man ad hoc delegates election of the party held on April 30, 2022 and a subsequent rescheduled congress held on May 11.

In the latest twist, the commission by a letter of May 17, 2022, to the National chairman of PDP, also voided the 1-man delegate election conducted by the party as there were no original result sheets at any of the congress venues.

INEC thereafter ordered the PDP in Imo State to conduct all primary elections using only Statutory Delegates as provided for in the PDP Constitution.

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, aspirant for House of Representatives in his reaction, said INEC decision was a “victory for Imo PDP and a commendable rescue from an impending catastrophic end as the party would have used an illegal list of delegates to conduct primary election which would have led to the entire process being voided.”

Ikenga also expressed sympathy with the over 900 ad ad-hoc delegate hopeful in the state who, he noted, “have now lost the opportunity to participate in the primaries and vote to choose the candidates of the party.”

Açcording to Ugochinyere,”This situation is a basket of mixed blessings as Imo PDP members can now sleep with both eyes closed as the desperate efforts to foist a fake delegates list on them have ended as INEC has mandated that all primaries in Imo State for the party should be conducted with only statutory delegates.”