A non-governmental organization, Positive Solutions to Greatness Foundation has stressed the need for quality education for pupils at the primary level.

The foundation’s team leader, Mrs Shade Ogunsuyi who said this during a visit to Ebenezer African Church Primary School, Akure noted that the foundation is passionate towards facilitating access to quality education.

During the visit, Mrs Ogunsuyi donated schools fees, school uniforms and other writing

materials to pupils who could not afford them.

According to Mrs Ogunsuyi, the visit is the beginning of an initiative which is geared towards catering for necessary school supplies to less privileged pupils.

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dele

Akinnagbe, commended the efforts of the foundation and called on well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture.